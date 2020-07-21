Remove encroachments along 18 canals in Theni district, say farmers

A view of 18th canal near Lower Camp in Theni district. File photo

Theni

21 July 2020 16:27 IST

Association says the step will help farmers and residents in Gudalur, Cumbum and Bodi

The State government should immediately direct PWD engineers to remove encroachments along the chain of canals to help irrigate over 50,000 acres of land, the Pathinettam Kaalvai Vivasaayigal Sangam (18 canal farmers’ association, Thevaram) said on Tuesday.

A. Tirupathi Vasagan, coordinator of the Sangam, told journalists there were 51 tanks along the 18 canals. Many bushes and structures had come up in the area over the years. The PWD engineers should be directed to take up the survey and evict the encroachment. This would be the right time as there was no water flow into the canal.

By doing so, not only water for irrigation would be assured for farmers in seven panchayats and 30 village panchayats having close to two lakh population, but drinking water would also become a reality for people in Gudalur, Cumbum and Bodi municipalities. Above all, water can be conserved for a longer duration in the tanks after the areas have been cleared. Milch animals too would benefit to a great extent.

The ‘Pathinettam Kaalvai’ was established with an objective to recharge the water bodies and it is not an ayacut. Only when there is a surplus of water in the reservoir, the canal gets water. “It is a chain of tanks,” explained Sangam president P Ramaraj and suggested construction of sluices at four locations including Kombai, Renganathapuram and Thevaram.

The farmers’ association wanted the bushes to be removed and also urged to prohibit sand theft, which damaged the natural resources and also interrupted free water flow. The district administration should release water for irrigation for 120 days with an assured 100 cusecs of water, which has been the norm for other farmers’ associations in the district. Presently, they were getting 98 cusecs of water for 30 days.

In another resolution, the Sangam said that by forming a road between Kombai and Kerala and developing the Thevaram-Sakkaluthu Mettu Salai, not only farmers, but also the public can reach Kerala faster. Similarly, the members passed a resolution for expediting the Dindigul-Kumuli Sabarimala Rail Project.