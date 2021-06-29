Remove encroachment from temple land: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to take necessary steps to remove the encroachments from the land belonging to Sri Gowri Vinayagar Temple in Sivaganga district. The land was alleged to have been encroached upon by some associates of former AIADMK Minister G. Baskaran.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi took note of the submission made by the department that the temple land had been retrieved and notices were sent to the encroachers. The court was hearing the petition filed by T. Sengaimaran of Thirupuvanam, a DMK functionary, who sought the removal of a structure put up on the encroached land.

The court directed that the authorities could remove the structure and recover the cost of the work from the encroachers. The court directed that the steps be taken within 12 weeks.