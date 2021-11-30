Remove duty on cotton imports: Stalin urges Centre

M.K. Stalin

30 November 2021 02:04 IST

‘Cut minimum lot offered at e-auction’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday to direct the Ministries concerned to remove the 11% import duty on cotton. He pitched for reducing the minimum lot at e-auction.

In a letter, he also sought the extension of 5% interest subvention to spinning mills for cotton procurement during the peak season (December-March). Mr. Stalin said he had received a representation from the apparel manufacturers on cotton and yarn price volatility and its impact on the prices of fabrics and garments. Tamil Nadu accounted for one-third of India’s textile business.

“The crisis has led to mass cancellation of export orders and hardships in the fulfilment of long-term export commitments. If this situation is not reined in, a large number of apparel and home textile units may soon become unviable, resulting in closure and large-scale unemployment and industrial unrest,” he said.

One of the major reasons for the cotton price volatility was the 5% basic customs duty, 5% agriculture infrastructure development cess and 10% social welfare cess imposed in the Union Budget for 2021-22. This amounted to an overall import duty of 11%, he said.

Mr. Stalin said another reason for the cotton price increase was the bulk discount offered by the Cotton Corporation of India to traders who procured almost 70% of minimum support price cotton auctioned at a lower rate during the cotton season. Then the traders speculated on the market. He requested Mr. Goyal to remove the 11% import duty; cut the minimum lot at e-auction to 500 bales; and give priority to yarn manufacturers in cotton procurement over traders.