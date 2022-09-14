Remove debris from stormwater drain work sites, Chennai Corporation urged

Residents in some localities complain about delays in clearing the debris

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 14, 2022 21:49 IST

Debris blocking the way at on Pulianthope High Road where a stormwater drain construction is on. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

With the Greater Chennai Corporation launching a crackdown on indiscriminate dumping of construction debris, members of the public have urged the civic body to give priority to clearing the sites where construction of stormwater drain has been taken up.

The Corporation recently formed flying squads in all its 15 zones to inspect the construction sites thrice a week to identify and remove debris dumped in public places, apart from acting against encroachments and connecting sewer lines to stormwater drains. As on Tuesday, the civic body has removed 1,290 tonnes of debris from public places.

Residents in many areas where the stormwater drain work is going on have complained about the delay in clearing the debris.

N. Manoharan, who runs a business establishment in Kasturba Nagar in Adyar, said the accumulation of debris posed an issue on streets. “In a few streets, nearly half the carriageway is not useable because of the dug up earth lying there. The Corporation is clearing it. However, it is taking time,” he said.

Recently, residents of Sai Baba Colony in Virugambakkam complained that construction debris from stormwater drain work was dumped by the contractor at an open ground.

A few residents in other places like T. Nagar, Pulianthope High Road and Velachery have complained about the delay in the removal of construction debris. R. Sargunam from Vijaya Nagar North Extension in Velachery said the debris has not been cleared properly in some places. “The dug up earth has not been removed fully. This may cause problems during rains,” he said.

At a recent review meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply Shiv Das Meena in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh, corporation officials were specifically asked to ensure swift removal of construction debris in places where stormwater drain work was on.

A Corporation official said that although there had been some delay, removal of debris was being ensured in all places where work had been completed.

