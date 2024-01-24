Remote villages in Vellore, nearby districts get direct bus services to Chennai

January 24, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - VELLORE

People from key farming villages in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts can now travel to Chennai frequently as new bus services from these villages were introduced on Wednesday.

Along with Ranipet Collector S. Valarmathi, A. Ganapathy, general manager, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Vellore zone, and Arcot MLA, J. L. Eswarappan, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi flagged off new bus services in Arcot and Walajah taluks in Ranipet.

The bus services will be operated between BHEL in Ranipet town and Chennai, covering areas like Walajah bus terminus, toll gate, Sunguvachatiram and Sriperumbudur. The bus services from BHEL will be at 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. whereas from Chennai, it will be at 10.20 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. everyday. Likewise, one bus service between Arcot bus terminus and Tambaram via Kancheepuram, Chakaramallur and Vadailuppai villages will be at 5 a.m.

In Tirupattur, Collector D. Bhasakara Pandian flagged off bus services from Velakalnatham, a border village in Tirupattur, to Chennai. Earlier, residents, who are mostly farmers, had to travel to Natrampalli, around 12-kms from the village, to board buses to Chennai to sell their produce at Koyambedu Wholesale market.

Now, direct buses will be operated from the village at 6 a.m. daily, connecting at least 20 villages. The bus from Chennai will leave at 2 p.m. “The bus will halt at Natrampalli, Puthukovil, Vaniyambadi, Ambur and other big towns on the route before reaching Chennai. The aim is to connect remote villages with big towns and cities,” said D. Kumaran, branch manager, TNSTC (Tirupattur).

Vellore Collector P. Kumaraval Pandian flagged off bus services from Mel Arasanpattu village in Anaicut block to Chennai. Also, new bus services from Ponnai village near Katpadi will be operated to Chennai, covering areas like Sekkadu, Tiruvalam and Walajah. Students from Thiruvalluvar University (Sekkadu) and VIT will benefit from the initiative. Earlier, they had to travel to Vellore town, around 15-kms from these areas.