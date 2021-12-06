Remote Ranipet villages to get piped water supply soon

Work on Chembedu project is nearing completion

Long-distance trekking to fetch a few pots of potable water by residents, who are mostly farmers and agricultural labourers, from remote villages in Ranipet district will soon come to an end as the work on the Chembedu joint drinking water project is nearing completion.

Various works at an estimated cost of ₹42.30 crore under the Centrally-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission Drinking Water Project have been taken up. Officials said the works including laying of pipelines, construction of Over Head Tanks and installation of borewells along Palar river were being done jointly by the Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Drainage Board (TNDWDB) and Rural Development (RD) Department. District Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian on Saturday inspected several villages where the water supply work is underway. “Tail-end areas, especially remote villages, will get piped water supply soon. Efforts are being taken to complete remaining work in the next few months,” said Mr. Pandian.

At present, 2.4 lakh households were given piped water supply under the project. Work on providing water supply to the remaining 1.54 lakh households in the district are underway. Officials said the aim was to provide clean drinking water to residents round the year. Accordingly, each village will have one self -help group (SHG) with five women residents to monitor the water supply and its quality. A testing kit would also be provided to the group.

Meanwhile, officials said 365 Sri Lankan Tamils in rehabilitation camps in Vellore and Gudiyatham would get a free Pongal kit containing 20 grocery items to celebrate the festival next month.