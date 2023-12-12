Reminiscences of a rat: joys of life in city’s sewers

December 12, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

Last week was catastrophic, which is why you were spared by this column of mine. But before you heave a sigh of relief, let me assure you: I am now back in the old homestead, dry personally, with the rest of the possessions drying out. Wading through the waters on last Tuesday to take shelter at a friend’s, I was reminded of rats being flooded out of holes, and that alerted me about a tract in some article that I had read where a rodent of Madras reminisces about the joys of life in the city’s sewers. Coming back home and a short search later, I found it, and so here we are.

Sewers of Madras

The story appeared in Our Chronicle, a monthly published by the 67th (South Hants) Regiment stationed in Madras, in its issue of November 1, 1876, which was 147 years ago. Titled The Speaking Rat, it is an imagined account of an army man meeting a rat and just when he is about to fling a stick at it, he is stopped short by the animal, which begins o talk. The two converse, and the bulk of the dialogue has to do with the sewers of Madras.

They discuss Kelly’s Bottle, about which I have written at length in my earlier series of columns inThe Hindu, and so I will not repeat myself beyond stating that it was a short vertical shaft near the Law College, which was opened twice a week to let off the foul gases that accumulated in the city’s drains.

The rat says that when this event took place, it and others of its kind vanished into the deepest recesses of Fort St. George to escape the smell, and it was then that they collectively pitied humans for their inability to do so.

What do rats think of the residents of the city is the next question. Not much is the answer. And there follows an assessment of human kind in general, which probably accounts for the mess we find ourselves in, not just as a city but as the world at large: “Most complicated beings in the matter of food and drink, of your clothes, of your abodes, of your occupations, in the strange methods you use in moving about from place to place, and above all, in the wonderful contrivance you have for inducing others of your kind to work for you or do things you cannot or will not do for yourself.” The last line brought to mind another reminiscence, this one by J.Chartres Molony, Commissioner of the Madras Corporation in the first decades of the 20thCentury.

Most of the city’s civic issues, says Mr. Molony, were caused because of lack of discipline among its residents. He writes of how garbage disposal was always considered someone else’s work, and so people of Madras thought nothing about flinging their refuse on to the street within minutes of a conservancy cart having cleaned up the place.

Plastic waste

Last week, there was a picture circulating on social media of a corporation councillor trying to remove blocks from a drain channel. He is surrounded by plastic waste. While I commend the councillor in question for being brave enough to jump in, surely we, as people, can prevent such indiscriminate dumping of plastic. Is it always someone else’s problem?

There has been a lot of public anger over the shoddy work on storm water drains, and I am sure we can help by turning over a new leaf. Less waste generated is also less flooding.

(V. Sriram is a writer and historian.)