Remembering ancestors

When Ramachandran was a very common name in the AIADMK — it had M.G. Ramachandran and Panruti Ramachandran — K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran (now with the DMK) was identified by his initials or as ‘Satturar’ (man from Sattur) after his erstwhile constituency. Often many wondered what the initials stood for. Mr. Ramachandran says it was a combination of names of his birthplace, Kopalapuram, followed by ancestors Kandasamy Reddiar, Subba Reddiar, Subba Reddiar and his father Renganathan Reddiar.