Remember Annadurai’s words: Stalin advises new civil servants

While felicitating those who have succeeded in the civil services examination 2020, the TN CM told the new officers to remember to only work for the welfare of the people

Felicitating candidates who secured various ranks in the civil services examinations 2020, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday advised them to remember the words of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai when they faced challenges in their work.

“Go to the People, Live amongst them, Learn from them, Love them, Serve them, Plan with them, Start with what what they know, Build with what they have,” Mr. Stalin quoted, from Annadurai’s words. Every civil servant who has succeeded in the civil services examinations must keep these words in their heart, Mr. Stalin said: “Remember these words whatever challenge you face in your work.”

A felicitation of those from Tamil Nadu, who have succeeded in the civil services examination 2020, was organised at the Anna Institute of Management on Friday.

Be it in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or in other services, it was important for officers to remember that we are working only for the welfare of the people, the Chief Minister said. After joining the IAS, one should not forget that they have come from small towns and should not assume that they are part of those ruling, he pointed out. “You should not think of misusing government facilities.” Civil servants should be honest and clean and have a sense of duty to the people, Mr. Stalin said.

The success of the civil servants in the examinations was not theirs but for the society, he contended and added that the new recruits should think of how the training imparted to them could be used to real life. “Succeeding in the civil service exam is only a passport and not a travelling ticket. This is only the entrance. You are going to face situations when you will have to work hard,” Mr. Stalin said.

The candidates’ success in the civil service examinations was a matter of pride not only to their families but also for the State. “I hope that when you sit in government’s high positions, you will ensure that the benefits due to Tamil Nadu will reach it,” he added.

Minister for Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.