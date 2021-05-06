Tamil Nadu

Remdesivir vials stolen from Salem GH

Remdesivir vials, used for COVID-19 treatment, have allegedly been stolen from Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital during the early hours of Thursday. Police are investigating.

According to hospital authorities, the GMKMCH is a tertiary care centre for COVID-19 treatment in the district and has been handling only patients requiring critical care. Authorities said that 29 vials of the drug, which is used for COVID-19 treatment were taken by a staff nurse on Tuesday night and later the nurse reported to the hospital authorities that the vials were missing.

Based on a complaint from authorities, Salem City police are investigating. Police are checking the CCTV visuals on the hospital premises.

