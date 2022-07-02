Remaining houses in Govindasamy Nagar likely to be demolished

Action to be taken only after getting the consent of the occupants

Mylapore MLA Dha. Velu to coordinate the discussions between the government and the residents of Govindasamy Nagar tenements that are set to be demolished. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Action to be taken only after getting the consent of the occupants

The State government has decided to proceed with the demolition of remaining houses in “watercourse poramboke” land in Elango Street in Govindasamy Nagar here to comply with the ruling of the Supreme Court.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Friday, it was, however, decided that negotiations would be held with the residents to take them into confidence. Mylapore MLA Dha. Velu, under whose constituency the locality falls, will take the lead in organising the talks with the residents.

The eviction of 323 families in the locality, which began by April-end, became controversial with the public alleging high-handedness by the government and failing to take their side in the litigation filed by an individual in the Supreme Court for the demolition of the houses.

While more than 100 houses were demolished and the residents were allocated alternative housing in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements on the peripheries of the city, the eviction process came to a halt after a 58-year-old man ended his life in protest.

Following his death, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the Assembly that the families would be provided alternative housing in nearby locations within the city.

Citing officials, Mr. Velu told The Hindu that around 130 houses were available in Teynampet and another location within the city, which will be allocated to those whose houses are yet to be demolished. For those who were allocated houses in places like Perumbakkam, he said that their demand for houses within the city would be considered, provided they were willing to wait until a few new projects by TNUHDB were completed.

