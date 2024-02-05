GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Relocated Indian freedom movement gallery inaugurated at Gandhi Memorial museum in Madurai

February 05, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated February 06, 2024 03:40 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors at a photo exhibition on History of Indian Independence at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Monday.

Visitors at a photo exhibition on History of Indian Independence at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Monday.

The Indian freedom movement photo gallery, relocated to the Vinoba Jothi Hall, was inaugurated at the Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Monday.  

As renovations were under way at the older structure, the photo gallery was shifted to the Vinobha Jothi Hall on the same premises.  

The organisers said, “As this hall is more spacious than the older location, we are planning to permanently shift the gallery here.” 

As the museum witnesses footfall of about 6.5 lakh visitors every year, making some changes in the gallery would interest the visitors, said K. R. Nanda Rao, secretary of the museum. 

“This new location will be more comfortable for the visitors as the other two important places on the premises- memorial (Asthi Peedam) and the sevagram model house - are also closely situated,” he added.  

In addition to this, he said, there were ideas to digitalise the exhibition at the older location once the renovation works were completed.  

“Adhering to the changing trend, like digitalisation of the exhibition could interest more youngsters and it could possibly increase the footfall of visitors,” he added.  

Many foreigners who visited the exhibition said, the exhibits at the new location were more readable and detailed compared to the older location. “As the hall is spacious, we could move around the hall to read the exhibits,” said visitors.  

