Religion of humanity will take us forward not divisions created by people: Gen. V.K. Singh

September 16, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways General (retd.) V.K. Singh on Saturday asked the youth to follow the religion of humanity as only that will take society forward and not the divisions created by people.

Delivering the convocation address at the 14th convocation of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) here, Gen. Singh said: “Religion is a personal affair, your personal faith. It should give you strength.”

Recalling his days in the army before retiring as the Chief of Army Staff, he said the army was the “most secular, in the right way”. He urged the students to have a positive attitude and not hesitate to work hard since there were no shortcuts to success in life. Pointing out that the country now ranked second in the world in the number of start-ups, he said opportunities were aplenty for graduating students.

A total of 1,457 students, who had completed various academic programmes, received their degrees.

Sudhanshu Mani, former General Manager, Integral Coach Factory, and Pablo Gandara, team leader, International Urban and Regional Cooperation, were awarded honorary doctorates by HITS.