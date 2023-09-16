HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Religion of humanity will take us forward not divisions created by people: Gen. V.K. Singh

September 16, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways, Gen. (retd.) V.K. Singh, centre, giving away gold medal and a certificate to student at the 14th convocation of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) in Chennai on Saturday. At right is Anand Jacob Varghese, Chancellor, HITS.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways, Gen. (retd.) V.K. Singh, centre, giving away gold medal and a certificate to student at the 14th convocation of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) in Chennai on Saturday. At right is Anand Jacob Varghese, Chancellor, HITS. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways General (retd.) V.K. Singh on Saturday asked the youth to follow the religion of humanity as only that will take society forward and not the divisions created by people.

Delivering the convocation address at the 14th convocation of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) here, Gen. Singh said: “Religion is a personal affair, your personal faith. It should give you strength.”

Recalling his days in the army before retiring as the Chief of Army Staff, he said the army was the “most secular, in the right way”. He urged the students to have a positive attitude and not hesitate to work hard since there were no shortcuts to success in life. Pointing out that the country now ranked second in the world in the number of start-ups, he said opportunities were aplenty for graduating students.

A total of 1,457 students, who had completed various academic programmes, received their degrees.

Sudhanshu Mani, former General Manager, Integral Coach Factory, and Pablo Gandara, team leader, International Urban and Regional Cooperation, were awarded honorary doctorates by HITS.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / university

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.