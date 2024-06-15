Relief to residents as three-year-old leopard rescued, released into forest in Tirupattur

A three-year-old male leopard was tranquillised from its hideout inside a car shed near a school campus on the rear side of the Collectorate office in Tirupattur town and later safely released in deep Kothur reserve forest (RF), around 20 kms from the town, bringing relief to residents in the area.

Forest officials said that the 10-hour operation of rescue and rehabilitation of the elusive predator ended with a happy note with the animal being safely released in the wild around 6 a.m on Saturday. “A leopard trespassing into human habitation in Tirupattur happened for the first time after many years. Reasons for the animal to venture out from its natural habitat will be probed,” M. Mahendran, District Forest Officer (DFO), Tirupattur, told The Hindu.

A 30-member Animal Rescue Team from Hosur led by veterinarian K. Sukumar was involved in tranquilising the animal at its hideout. Alongside, another 30 forest officials from Tirupattur, Natrampalli, Gudiyatham, Pernambut and Odukkathur, police and revenue officials were also involved in the rescue process.

After cordoning off the entire area to prevent any disturbances to the animal, forest officials laid nylon nets around its hideout inside a car shed. Subsequently, they rescued five persons trapped inside two cars in the shed late Friday night, even as forest officials prepared to tranquillise the predator. “Safety of humans and then rescue of the animal are the priorities. The entire operation was successful as both priorities were met,” said Tirupattur Collector K. Tharpagaraj, who led the operation.

Accompanied by DFO Mr. Mahendran, Tirupattur SP Albert John, S. Padma, Conservator of Forests In-Charge (Vellore Circle), and K.R. Cholarajan, forest range officer (Tirupattur), Mr. Tharpagaraj monitored the entire 10 hour-operation. The leopard was finally tranquillised around 2.30 a.m. Subsequently, the animal was under observation before he was released in the wild.

Earlier, a 70-year-old S. Gopal, a painter, was injured after the leopard attacked him while fleeing from a school campus around 3.30 p.m on Friday.

Forest officials said that the leopard would have strayed into the town from Kothur RF. Unlike Nagalathur RF, which is closer to town, forest officials have earlier spotted leopards in Kothur RF, which is part of Jawadhu Hills. Forest officials also said that in recent weeks, unexplained death of goats in the area raised suspicion of a predator on the prowl.

