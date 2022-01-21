Tamil Nadu

‘Relief to reach ryots within two days’

Relief to the tune of ₹97.02 crore has been credited into the bank accounts of the farmers whose crops were damaged during the northeast monsoon last year, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam said.

Of the 3,16,837 farmer-beneficiaries, 2,23,788 had received the aid so far. The Pongal holidays had disrupted the disbursement of relief, and the remaining farmers would get it within two days, the Minister said.

He noted that the Chief Minister had, earlier this month, sanctioned relief worth ₹168.35 crore for 3,16,837 farmers, as an estimate had suggested that 4,44,988 acres of crop had been damaged.


