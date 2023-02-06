HamberMenu
Relief package for rain-affected farmers in delta districts announced

February 06, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairing a meeting with Ministers and other senior officials at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In view of the loss suffered by farmers due to unusual rains in a few districts in the Cauvery delta, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a relief package.

An official release issued by the State government said officials of the Revenue and Agriculture Departments would jointly undertake a survey to assess the extent of crop damage suffered by the farmers. Those who suffered a crop loss of 33% or more would be granted a compensation of ₹20,000 per hectare.

Providing harvesting machinery on rent at a subsidy of 50% in the affected districts and granting of a compensation of ₹3,000 a hectare for cereals were among the other features of the relief package.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin chaired a meeting in the Secretariat after Ministers, who visited the affected districts, submitted their report.

