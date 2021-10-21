Relief granted to Leena Manimekalai

The City Civil Court, Chennai, has set aside an order of the Saidapet Metropolitan Magistrate Court to impound the passport of Leena Manimekalai.

The order to impound the passport pertains to a defamation case filed by director Susi Ganesan against the film-maker in 2019. The director, who filed a defamation case against Ms. Manimekalai after she named him as part of the #MeToo movement, later filed a petition seeking the impounding of her passport. The Saidapet Metropolitan Magistrate ordered the passport to be impounded on September 6, against which Ms. Manimekalai filed a plea in the Chennai City Civil Court.