Relief for tribal communities living in penury

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to inspect localities inhabited by tribal communities and provide them food as well as other basic requirements if they are suffering due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha issued the direction on a public interest litigation petition filed by Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, represented by M.L. Ravi, seeking a cash assistance of ₹10,000 to all those who had lost their livelihood.
Opposing the plea, State Government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayanan told the court that previous division benches of the High Court had dismissed similar PIL petitions seeking cash assistance ranging from ₹3,000-₹5,000, to different people.
He also said that ration kits, containing as much as 20 kg of rice, had been distributed to people suffering due to the lockdown.
Cash assistance
Mr. Narayanan further pointed out that the government had extended cash assistance to people from various walks of life.
However, citing news reports, including from the The Hindu, regarding tribal communities living in penury, the judges directed the government to conduct inspection in those places through its officials and provide relief.
“We read that even children are being forced to work because their schools are shut due to the lockdown,” the senior judge on the Bench said.
“Inspect those places and find out if this is true. We shall call this case after three weeks. File a report on the action taken,” the judge added.
