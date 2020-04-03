Relief for those who returned from foreign trips

All persons, who arrived in India after February 15 and were in government/government-arranged quarantine facilities, will be “released” “after the expiry of their specified mandatory quarantine period and being tested COVID-19 negative.” A G.O. was issued to this effect on Friday.

An earlier G.O. of March 25 had not specified when these people, who were in government/government-arranged quarantine facilities, would be “released” (lifting of quarantine).

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, in his order, amended the earlier G.O. to exempt transit arrangements of foreign nationals in India from the lockdown.

According to the Standard Operating Procedure now, persons who returned from abroad after February 15 would be ‘released’ from the quarantine facilities after testing for COVID-19 as per standard health protocol. However, “this will not apply to a group, where even one person tests positive for COVID-19.”

The G.O. required foreign returnees to home quarantine themselves for 14 days as per standard protocol.

These persons were expected to return to their homes, or residences of relatives or friends or to other places of shelters like hotels by making their own transport arrangements. “The transit pass for movement of vehicles being used by such persons would be issued by the government of the State/Union Territory where they have been quarantined,” it stated. Details of persons ‘released’ from quarantine would be shared between governments.

Transit for foreign nationals

In view of a number of foreign nationals being stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown, some foreign countries had approached the Centre to arrange for the evacuation of their citizens. As per the protocol, chartered flights were to be arranged by the foreign country concerned in consultation with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“Prior to departure, the foreign nationals would be screened for COVID-19 symptoms as per the standard health protocol. Only those foreign nationals would be allowed to leave, who are asymptomatic for COVID-19,” it added.