Relief for Kudankulam protesters

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday quashed FIR proceedings against 179 villagers in Tirunelveli for agitating against the Kudankulam nuclear power project in 2012.

The petitioner, Eric Jude of Tirunelveli, said following the protest, the Pazhavoor police booked the agitators under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The villagers were, however, enlarged on bail, he said.

He complained that the police had not produced a charge sheet before the Magistrate. Moreover, no untoward incident occurred during the agitation.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court in 2013 had directed the State to withdraw all criminal cases against Kudankulam agitators, but the State failed to abide by the order.

After the hearing, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh quashed the proceedings.