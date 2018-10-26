Tamil Nadu

Relief for Kudankulam protesters

A view of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project site.

A view of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project site.  

more-in

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday quashed FIR proceedings against 179 villagers in Tirunelveli for agitating against the Kudankulam nuclear power project in 2012.

The petitioner, Eric Jude of Tirunelveli, said following the protest, the Pazhavoor police booked the agitators under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The villagers were, however, enlarged on bail, he said.

He complained that the police had not produced a charge sheet before the Magistrate. Moreover, no untoward incident occurred during the agitation.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court in 2013 had directed the State to withdraw all criminal cases against Kudankulam agitators, but the State failed to abide by the order.

After the hearing, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh quashed the proceedings.

Post a Comment
Related Topics Madurai Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2018 9:07:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/relief-for-kudankulam-protesters/article25329618.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story