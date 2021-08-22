Tamil Nadu

Release white paper on toll plazas in Tamil Nadu, says Ramadoss

PMK Founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to release a white paper on the cost incurred to set up toll plazas in Tamil Nadu and the fees collected from users.

Until then, the fees should not be hiked, he said.

In a statement, he pointed out that the NHAI was planning to hike fees in 23 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu from September 1, and it is said that the minimum hike would be 8%.

Mr. Ramadoss alleged that there was no transparency and the proposed hike was condemnable. He also pointed out that a hike in user fees on transportation of goods would result in higher prices of essential commodities and affect the poor.


