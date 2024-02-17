GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Release white paper on number of T.N. government jobs provided: Anbumani  

The PMK leader said the white paper must also detail the DMK’s steps to fill 3 lakh vacancies and create 2 lakh new jobs, which had been a poll promise of the party

February 17, 2024 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: Venkatachalapathy C 

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday, February 17, 2024, said the Tamil Nadu government should release a white paper on how many government jobs had been given to the youth, in the three years of the DMK regime.

In a statement, he said the white paper should share the details of jobs provided, department-wise, and also how many permanent jobs had been provided. The State government should also explain the steps it is planning to take to fulfill the DMK’s poll promises of filling 3 lakh vacancies and creating 2 lakh new jobs, and of providing permanent work orders to temporary workers.

The PMK’s demand comes a day after T.N. CM M.K. Stalin said his government had been creating employment opportunities for the youth in the State, both through T.N. Public Service Commission (TNPSC) recruitments, as well as through new industries being established. 

In a separate statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said the State government should make an announcement to conduct a caste census and pass a resolution in this regard, at the Legislative Assembly.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / public employees / employment

