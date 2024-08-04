GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Release white paper on caste-wise representation of State govt employees since 1989, Ramadoss urges T.N. govt

Published - August 04, 2024 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to release a White Paper on caste-wise representation of State government employees recruited and students admitted to higher educational institutions since 1989.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss referred to data furnished by the State government in response to a petition filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act on the representation of Vanniyars in Group-1 Services, and said, “....The data, which state that 63 out of 542 officers currently serving in the rank of Deputy Collectors in Tamil Nadu are Vanniyars, is skewed as they include officers from the Vanniyar community who joined in the rank of Revenue Inspector and eventually became Deputy Collectors through promotion. They would hardly serve for two years as Deputy Collectors. The number of Vanniyars in other Group-I services was not given by the government.”

He further said: “The representation of Vanniyars in the rank of Group I officers should be calculated based on the number of candidates from the community, within the 20% reservation for Most Backward Classes (MBCs), getting selected directly to the posts through the examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission...”

The State government has only furnished data on the representation of Vanniyars among Post Graduate teachers, and questioned why it had not given any details on representation of the community among Secondary Grade teachers and others.

Related Topics

Pattali Makkal Katchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.