Release water from Veeranam lake for irrigation: Anbumani to T.N. govt.

He said farmers in Cuddalore, Chidambaram, and Kattumannarkoil had raised paddy in over 44,854 acres hoping that water from the Veeranam lake would be released for irrigation

Published - September 20, 2024 01:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Anbumani Ramadoss

File photo of Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday (September 19, 2024) urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately release water from the Veeranam lake near Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district to help farmers irrigate their Samba paddy crop.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said farmers in Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Kattumannarkoil, and surrounding villages had raised paddy during the ongoing Samba season in over 44,854 acres hoping that water from the Veeranam lake would be released for irrigation. However, water from the lake, with 1.46 tmc ft storage capacity, has not been released yet despite the announcement from the State government that it would be done so on September 13, he said.

He added that officials have varying claims over the release of water from the lake. Some officials say that 400 cusecs of water is being released, while others claim that water has not been released due to pending desilting work in water channels, he alleged. The PMK leader called for the government’s immediate intervention in the matter, while urging the State to provide adequate seeds, fertilisers, and loan assistance to farmers.

