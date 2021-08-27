Release videos, BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief K. Annamalai heard saying

CHENNAI

27 August 2021 01:32 IST

Expelled BJP member Madan Ravichandran, who recently released a sleazy video call leading to the resignation of party State general secretary K.T. Raghavan, on Thursday released audio tapes of purported conversations between him and BJP State president K. Annamalai.

In one of the conversations, Mr. Annamalai is heard telling the member and his associate Venba to “publish” the sleazy video tapes involving multiple leaders of the party which they claimed to have in their possession. “If you publish them, tomorrow morning, I have to sack them... If you don’t publish them, it will be a bigger headache for me. I have to show it to the people, convince them and take action...,” he is heard saying.

In the tape released on Facebook, Mr. Annamalai is also heard saying that he also has a daughter and is concerned about safety of women.

On Wednesday, the party had expelled him and Ms. Venba and his YouTube account, Madan Diary, was terminated.

Mr. Annamalai had said in an earlier statement that Mr. Ravichandran had not showed him any video, despite asking him twice. He had also said that Mr. Ravichandran’s claim that he had such videos of 15 other leaders raised doubts over his motives.

In a tweet on Thursday, Mr. Annamalai said three things would continue to guide him. “The vision of playing a small part in the BJP coming to power in Tamil Nadu; the pride of being a simple thondar (cadre) of this great party built on countless people’s sacrifice; the nation is first always and every time!” he said.