Release relief to farmers, Chief Minister urged

₹74 crore had been allotted from the State Disaster Response Fund a week ago, says DMK chief Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said it was highly condemnable that the government had failed to distribute relief to farmers, fishermen and the general public, who were affected by cylone Nivar and Burevi even though ₹74 crore had been alloted from the State Disaster Response Fund a week ago.

Humiliation

“Even after witnessing lakhs of acres being submerged in water, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is not able to understand the pain and agony of the farmers,” the DMK leader said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin alleged that the Chief Minister had humiliated farmers by saying that he was supporting the three farm legislation enacted by the BJP-led Central government.

‘Not realised’

“He has not realised the difficulties of farmers. Mr. Palaniswami is the only person who is supporting the legislation that have no reference to the minimum support price,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said as a first instalment the government should release ₹5,000 to each afffected amily, and ₹10,000 to farmers.