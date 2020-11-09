Release Perarivalan on health grounds: Ramadoss

‘He has already spent 30 years in jail’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday said that Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, should be released immediately on health grounds as he has already spent 30 years in jail.

In a statement, the PMK leader said the health of Perarivalan and his father had deteriorated and he should be released immediately.

“Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had promised Arputhammal that her son would return home. The present government has a responsibility to ensure it,” he said.

“Perarivalan, who has been released on parole, was advised by a private hospital in Villupuram that he needs further treatment and therefore has to be hospitalised. His father has issues in his spinal cord and he is unable to sit or stand without any help. His mother Arputhammal has spent all her life to bring back her son from jail and he is her only medicine at this age,” he said.

‘Agony of family’

Dr. Ramadoss said Perarivalan’s release had been expected for the last six-and-a-half years without any result and it had only added to the mental stress and agony of the family.

While Jayalalithaa announced that all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case would be released in 2014, the Central government had placed several obstacles.

“The legal protest by Perarivalan who went to the Supreme Court resulted in the court saying that there was no issue with the State government releasing them using powers vested in it by Article 161,” Dr. Ramadoss added.