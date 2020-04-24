Release news portal founder, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday condemned the arrest of the founder of a portal, SimpliCity in Coimbatore on Thursday night, and said the AIADMK government was misusing its powers during a pandemic and called for his immediate release.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said the portal had published a news item based on DMK MLA Karthik’s statements against Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani and for pointing out alleged shortcomings faced by government healthcare professionals and alleged corruption by some employees of a public distribution system (PDS) outlet.

Mr. Stalin said the arrest of Andrew Sam Raja Pandian was illegal and reeked of arrogance of power. The attacks on the media by AIADMK ministers have been continuing, he said accusing minister Rajenthra Bhalaji of attacking the media earlier. “Now, minister S.P. Velumani, who acts as the shadow of the Chief Minister has used the police and misused powers to arrest journalists. The DMK condemns this,” he charged and sought the immediate release of Mr. Pandian.