Release more water from Mettur dam: Ramadoss

30 June 2020 21:21 IST

Tail end agricultural lands in delta regions need to be irrigated, says PMK leader

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday urged the State government to release 16,000 cusecs from Mettur dam so that the tail end agricultural lands in delta regions are irrigated.

Though water was released from Mettur and Kallanai dam on time it had not reached the tail end agricultural lands, said Dr. Ramadoss in a statement.

“There is no need to fear that water in Mettur dam may not last as Karnataka will start releasing water from its dam next month. This year there is enough water in the dam and the water was released on time. The farmers believe that 3.5 lakh acres can be irrigated,” he said.

In delta regions, the planting of seeds must be completed on July 15 to ensure that harvest begins before onset of the monsoons, he said. As of now, 10,000 cusecs were being released from Mettur dam. If it was increased to 16,000 cusecs, the tail end lands would get water in a few days, he added.

Anbumani Praises PM

Meanwhile, PMK youthwing leader Anbumani Ramadoss welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that 80 crore people would receive 5 kg of rice or wheat and 1 km of pulses for the next 5 months.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said that people were struggling to eke out a living as a result of the lockdown.

“In such a situation, PM Modi’s announcement will help alleviate hunger of millions, somewhat,” he said.

He further asked the people of Tamil Nadu to wear masks at all times, avoid going out and practise hand hygiene.