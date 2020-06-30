Release more water from Mettur dam: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday urged the State government to release 16,000 cusecs from Mettur dam so that the tail end agricultural lands in delta regions are irrigated.
Though water was released from Mettur and Kallanai dam on time it had not reached the tail end agricultural lands, said Dr. Ramadoss in a statement.
“There is no need to fear that water in Mettur dam may not last as Karnataka will start releasing water from its dam next month. This year there is enough water in the dam and the water was released on time. The farmers believe that 3.5 lakh acres can be irrigated,” he said.
In delta regions, the planting of seeds must be completed on July 15 to ensure that harvest begins before onset of the monsoons, he said. As of now, 10,000 cusecs were being released from Mettur dam. If it was increased to 16,000 cusecs, the tail end lands would get water in a few days, he added.
Anbumani Praises PM
Meanwhile, PMK youthwing leader Anbumani Ramadoss welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that 80 crore people would receive 5 kg of rice or wheat and 1 km of pulses for the next 5 months.
In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said that people were struggling to eke out a living as a result of the lockdown.
“In such a situation, PM Modi’s announcement will help alleviate hunger of millions, somewhat,” he said.
He further asked the people of Tamil Nadu to wear masks at all times, avoid going out and practise hand hygiene.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath