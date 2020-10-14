Release Keeladi excavation reports without any delay, urges Ramadoss

Chennai

14 October 2020 01:19 IST

Only one report has been released so far, says PMK leader

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said that the reports on archaeological excavations carried out in Keeladi in the State should be released without any delay.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that while excavations have been completed in six phases, only one report has so far been released.

“The sixth phase of excavations happened in September last year. Forty-seven pits were dug up in four places and they have found child skeletons, skulls, pots and pot shells, totalling around 2,430 items,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Ramadoss said the fourth phase of excavations have proved that the Tamil civilisation is 2,600 years old. “The three excavations that happened before this and two phases of excavations that happened after this would prove it,” he said.

The report on the fifth phase of excavations which was completed in 2019 should have been released this year, he said.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic is being cited as the reason for the delay, the excavations done in three phases in 2015 and 2017 by the Central government are yet to be released. The report of the excavations done by Tamil Nadu’s archaeological department in 2018 has only been released,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said the Centre should ensure that reports on the first three excavations should be released without any delay and reports on the fifth and sixth phase of excavations should be released in the next few months.