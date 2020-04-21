Release foreign Muslim preachers, says Federation of Tamil Nadu Political and Islamic organisations

The Federation of Tamil Nadu Political and Islamic Organisations on Tuesday condemned the arrest of foreign Islamic preachers who came to Tamil Nadu for religious purposes. In a statement, the Federation said those who have been arrested should be released immediately and should be treated with respect until they return to their home countries.

“Tablighi Jamat is a spiritual and a peaceful organisation whose members go around the world for spiritual reasons and preach within the community. The organisation is not one to preach to those belonging to other religions but rather preach discipline, cleanliness, honesty and God-fearing nature,” said president P.A. Kajamoinudeen Bakavi.

Mr. Bakavi further claimed that there is not a single incident of controversy or social tension created by members of this group. “They (members) have taken visas formally to come to India on a spiritual tour. But, they have been projected as though they came without visas and that they are terrorists by the State Government. This is condemnable,” he said.

Mr. Bakavi further asked how it was fair to paint them as though they were hiding despite applying for a visa by submitting proper documents. “How does staying in mosques and speaking to Muslims become religious propaganda? Has Tamil Nadu government meted out the same treatment to members of other religious organisations visiting the State,” the Federation asked.