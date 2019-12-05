Tamil Nadu

Release dues to T.N., Stalin urges Modi

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release ₹7,825 crore in dues to Tamil Nadu.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he said Tamil Nadu was in the doldrums financially, and the amount was necessary to improve the financial health of the State.

The letter was submitted by the DMK’s Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu and Deputy leader Kanimozhi.

Pointing out that students of Tamil Nadu had been adversely affected by the introduction of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges, Mr. Stalin said the State should be exempted from NEET.

He demanded the withdrawal of the National Education Policy 2019, arguing that it was an unwarranted interference into the rights of States, and had the potential to undermine the Constitution.

“We further demand that the subject [of] Education be brought back under the State List in order for the States to address issues with regard to education in an efficient and expedient manner,” he added.

