Release adequate water in Cauvery, Vennar and Grand Anicut Canal, Vasan urges T.N. govt

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday, August 2, 2024, urged the State government to ensure release of adequate quantum of water from Grand Anicut (Kallanai) through irrigation channels that extends to the tail end areas of Cauvery delta districts.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan highlighted that the a large quantum of water is being released in the Kollidam river. However, sufficient water has not been released in Cauvery, Vennar, and Grand Anicut canal system which extends up to the tail-end areas of Cauvery delta districts.

Releasing adequate water through those irrigation channels would help to fill ponds and lakes and to improve the groundwater level, he said and urged the State government to consider the demands of the farmers and ensure early release of sufficient water in Cauvery and its distributaries, other than Kollidam river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.