Release adequate water in Cauvery, Vennar and Grand Anicut Canal, Vasan urges T.N. govt

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan urged the State government to consider the demands of the farmers and ensure early release of sufficient water in Cauvery and its distributaries, other than Kollidam River.

Published - August 02, 2024 11:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
In a statement, TMC leader G.K. Vasan highlighted though large quantum of water is being released in the Kollidam River (picture), sufficient water has not been released in Cauvery, Vennar, and Grand Anicut Canal systems.

In a statement, TMC leader G.K. Vasan highlighted though large quantum of water is being released in the Kollidam River (picture), sufficient water has not been released in Cauvery, Vennar, and Grand Anicut Canal systems. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday, August 2, 2024, urged the State government to ensure release of adequate quantum of water from Grand Anicut (Kallanai) through irrigation channels that extends to the tail end areas of Cauvery delta districts.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan highlighted that the a large quantum of water is being released in the Kollidam river. However, sufficient water has not been released in Cauvery, Vennar, and Grand Anicut canal system which extends up to the tail-end areas of Cauvery delta districts.

Releasing adequate water through those irrigation channels would help to fill ponds and lakes and to improve the groundwater level, he said and urged the State government to consider the demands of the farmers and ensure early release of sufficient water in Cauvery and its distributaries, other than Kollidam river.

