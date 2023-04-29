ADVERTISEMENT

Relax deadlines for Quality Control Orders for import of viscose: CM to Piyush Goyal

April 29, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Chennai

Though implementing QCOs is highly commendable, the industry’s interest must also be protected by providing sufficient time to implement them, says Stalin in his letter to the Union Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to direct officials to insist on Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for importing viscose and polyester fibre only after the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) disposes of all pending applications filed by the importers seeking BIS certification to comply with QCOs.

Exemption sought

In a letter to Mr. Goyal, who also holds the portfolios of Textiles, Chemicals and Fertilizers, the Chief Minister also requested an exemption for filament yarn and artificial fibres, including bamboo fibres that are not manufactured in India, from QCOs issued by the government.

“It is pertinent to note that MSME Units generally dominate the textile sector. The manufacturers have been mandated to establish testing infrastructure to obtain BIS Certification, which is cost-intensive and not viable for them,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin said the QCOs issued by the Ministry of Textiles for viscose staple fibre granted only one month for its implementation. Later, it was extended by two months, making it effective from March 29, 2023. Similarly, the QCO for polyester stable fibre had been made effective from April 3, 2023. In respect of polyester fully drawn yarn (FDY), polyester partially oriented yarn (POY), polyester industrial yarn (IDY) and 100% polyester spun grey and white yarn, the QCOs will come into effect from July 3, 2023.

Pointing out that fashion cycles were planned over six months in advance and orders to source raw material were placed accordingly, Mr. Stalin said that therefore, these implementation deadlines might hamper several ongoing processes.

Though implementing QCOs was highly commendable as it would improve the quality and protect the environment, the industry’s interest must also be protected by providing sufficient time to implement them, the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US