Tamil Nadu

Relax crop insurance norms so farmers can benefit, says Dhinakaran

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday urged the Central and State governments to relax norms on crop insurance so that even those farmers who had not insured their crops could benefit.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran pointed out that agriculturists who raised paddy, banana and coconut had not taken the insurance cover due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping this in mind, the governments should take steps to cover all such farmers. Besides, “special measures” should be undertaken by the State government through the Agriculture Department for helping farmers whose crops had been hit by floods, he said

Nov 26, 2020



