Relatives gherao hospital after women dies at Tiruvannamalai GH

July 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Relatives of a woman, who died a day after delivering a girl baby at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai town, gheraoed the hospital, alleging medical negligence.

The police said that around 9.45 a.m. a small group of relatives gathered at the main entrance of the hospital after they came to know that the women died early on Tuesday. Agitated over the incident, they quarreled with hospital staff including duty doctors. As they were not convinced by the response from the hospital authorities, they staged a protest and dispersed after an assurance from the police and hospital authorities that the post-mortem report will reveal the actual cause of death.

Initial inquiry revealed that J. Senthuri, 26, a resident near Chengam town, was admitted in the labour ward of the hospital on Monday. Through an induced normal procedure by hospital doctors, she gave birth to a baby girl at 1.05 p.m. on the same day. The baby was healthy. However, Senthuri developed postnatal complications later in the day and died at 8.20 a.m. on Tuesday.

A. Aravind, dean of the hospital, told The Hindu that Senthuri was suffering from high blood pressure and was taking tablets as part of treatment for tuberculosis. After the delivery, she developed postpartum hemorrhage, resulting in loss of a huge amount of blood. This made the hospital authorities remove her uterus to prevent bleeding with the consent of her relatives. “However, she developed disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), resulting in spontaneous bleeding throughout her body. Later, she died,” Dr. Aravind said.

A case has been registered.