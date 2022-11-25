Relations between AIADMK and BJP are cordial, says D. Jayakumar

November 25, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

T. Ramakrishnan

D. Jayakumar. Photo: File

The AIADMK has been having smooth equations with the BJP and there are no issues in the relationship between the two, according to the party’s organisation secretary and former Minister D. Jayakumar.

In an interaction with journalists in Chennai on Friday, he said his party viewed the BJP as ‘a national party and an ally’ despite its policies being different from those of the other. This position was made clear by the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on a few occasions recently.

Mr. Palaniswami, he pointed out, had categorically ruled out accommodating the party’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran into the proposed alliance. It was the decision of the party’s general council to expel Mr. Panneerselvam, Ms. Sasikala and the members of her family from the party.

Mr. Jayakumar said during the meeting with Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, the delegation, led by Mr. Palaniswami, did not discuss politics. However, it had brought to his notice how governance had “suffered” on various counts in the DMK rule in the last one and a half years.

