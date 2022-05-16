Rela named Asia head of liver transplantation society

Mohamed Rela, chairman of Rela Hospitals, has been appointed the first Asia president of International Liver Transplantation Society for the year 2022-23. The society is a non-profit organisation dedicated to education, research and international collaboration in all aspects of liver transplantation.

Dr. Rela said he was honoured to be nominated to the post. “My aim will be to consolidate research and advancements in liver transplantation and make this a forum where we can exchange ideas, arrange training, provide scholarships and disseminate information around the world.” There were many countries that did not perform “too many” liver transplantation and there was work to be done there, he added.