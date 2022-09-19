Rela Hospital in Chennai opens centre to treat neuroendocrine tumours

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 19, 2022 21:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rela Hospital launched a Centre of Excellence for Neuroendocrine Tumours on Monday.

Nobel Laureate Ada E. Yonath commissioned the centre. Neuroendocrine tumours begin in neuroendocrine cells with traits similar to nerve cells and hormone-producing cells. Neuroendocrine tumours, more common in gastrointestinal tract, lungs, pancreas, appendix, small intestine and rectum, can occur in almost any organ.

The centre will have oncologists, pathologists, radiologists, nuclear medicine experts, endocrinologists, surgeons, gastroenterologists and nurses. Hospital CEO K. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy said the new speciality was developed to address a rare tumour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

C.S. Mani, senior consultant, surgical oncology, said the neuroendocrine was a special group of cells scattered across the body. “Although they are present for a specific purpose they can unusually give rise to cancer of different types. In recent times, there has been an increase in the recognition of the tumour. A few renowned celebrities like Steve Jobs, Irfan khan and Aretha Franklin were affected with this tumour. It is increasing in incidence all over the world compared to last 10 to 15 years,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Prof. Yonath said: “With the expertise and knowledge of the team of oncologists here, I am confident that patients with this life-threatening cancer will get the best treatment.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health
private health care
cancer
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app