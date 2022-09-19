Rela Hospital in Chennai opens centre to treat neuroendocrine tumours

Special Correspondent September 19, 2022 21:37 IST

Rela Hospital launched a Centre of Excellence for Neuroendocrine Tumours on Monday.

Nobel Laureate Ada E. Yonath commissioned the centre. Neuroendocrine tumours begin in neuroendocrine cells with traits similar to nerve cells and hormone-producing cells. Neuroendocrine tumours, more common in gastrointestinal tract, lungs, pancreas, appendix, small intestine and rectum, can occur in almost any organ.

The centre will have oncologists, pathologists, radiologists, nuclear medicine experts, endocrinologists, surgeons, gastroenterologists and nurses. Hospital CEO K. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy said the new speciality was developed to address a rare tumour.

C.S. Mani, senior consultant, surgical oncology, said the neuroendocrine was a special group of cells scattered across the body. “Although they are present for a specific purpose they can unusually give rise to cancer of different types. In recent times, there has been an increase in the recognition of the tumour. A few renowned celebrities like Steve Jobs, Irfan khan and Aretha Franklin were affected with this tumour. It is increasing in incidence all over the world compared to last 10 to 15 years,” he said.

Prof. Yonath said: “With the expertise and knowledge of the team of oncologists here, I am confident that patients with this life-threatening cancer will get the best treatment.”