T.N. Assembly polls | ‘Rekla’ race to the finish

Farmers taking out a rally with a rekla race vehicle to submit nomination papers for Kangeyam Assembly constituency on March 16, 2021.

Tiruppur

17 March 2021 03:55 IST

Over 100 farmers of the PAP-Vellakoil branch of the canal water protection committee took out a rally with ‘rekla’ race carts to file their nominations at Kangeyam on Monday. The committee had initially announced that 1,000 of its members would file nomination papers to demand adequate release of water to the Vellakoil branch canal under the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project. However, only one member,

V.K. Ramasamy, filed his papers.

Advertising

Advertising