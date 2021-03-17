Tamil Nadu

T.N. Assembly polls | ‘Rekla’ race to the finish

Farmers taking out a rally with a rekla race vehicle to submit nomination papers for Kangeyam Assembly constituency on March 16, 2021.  

Over 100 farmers of the PAP-Vellakoil branch of the canal water protection committee took out a rally with ‘rekla’ race carts to file their nominations at Kangeyam on Monday. The committee had initially announced that 1,000 of its members would file nomination papers to demand adequate release of water to the Vellakoil branch canal under the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project. However, only one member,

V.K. Ramasamy, filed his papers.

