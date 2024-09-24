Rejuvenation of Melathikkan irrigation tank in full-swing near Tiruvannamalai

Rejuvenation work of irrigation tank, maintained by District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), is in full-swing at Melathikkan village on the outskirts of Tiruvannamalai. The work includes developing a man-made island for local migratory birds, restaurants, and a pavement for visitors.

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports, E.V. Velu inspected the on-going work of the irrigation tank in the presence of Collector D. Baskara Pandian and MP C.N. Annadurai.

Spread over 82 acres, the rejuvenation of the tank, which has a total capacity of 38 mcft of water, is being undertaken under the Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) of Water Bodies Scheme.

Officials of State Highways said the construction of the footpath along the bund was being carried out. Half of the 2-km-footpath had already been laid. Of the total 6.6 metres width of the bund, tiled footpaths are being laid to a width of three metres to ensure its stability.

“Work on deepening the tank is also being undertaken. It will help to collect excess rainwater from stormwater drains in the town and adjoining villages during monsoon,” an official said.

At present, the tank is being desilted to the original depth of four metres. Existing inlets have been revamped to allow free flow of rainwater from stormwater drains into the waterbody.

Seating arrangements, solar-powered LED streetlights, a compound wall and signages will also be set up along the bund.

The tank will also have a man-made island at the centre to promote local tourism. The island and bund will also have native plants to draw migratory birds. Saplings will be procured free-of-cost from the Department of Horticulture and farmers.

The island will also have a children’s park, spacious restaurants, watchtowers and a 60-metre-long bridge which will connect it with the tank for visitors.

At present, more than 15,000 residents in atleast eight surrounding villages depend on the lake for domestic consumption. Borewells were dug around the bund by local bodies to meet their needs.

The tank helps increase the groundwater level up to 3-km-radius in its vicinity. It also helps to irrigate over 1,800 acres of farmland in adjoining villages.

