Rejection of demand to change name of Madras HC unfortunate, says Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday said it was unfortunate that the demand for changing the name of the Madras High Court to Tamil Nadu High Court was rejected by the court.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said advocates and Tamil enthusiasts had long been seeking the declaration of Tamil as the court’s official language and a change in the court’s name to Tamil Nadu High Court.

“Resolutions were passed in support of it in 2006 and 2016. Many lawyers’ associations also made the same demand. It is learnt that the judges who met recently rejected this proposal. The decision seems to have been taken because it was set up during the British rule. However, such a decision goes against current practicalities,” the PMK leader said.

He said there was no ‘Tamil Nadu’ during the British rule. The High Court’s name should have been changed in keeping with the name of the State, after the States were divided along linguistic lines. That would only be just, the PMK leader said.

He urged the Centre to bring in an amendment allowing the government to rename the Madras High Court as the Tamil Nadu High Court.