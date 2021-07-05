Reject talks over Mekedatu: Ramadoss

No basis for Karnataka’s plea, he says

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday said Tamil Nadu should not start a dialogue with Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa over the issue of building a check-dam across Cauvery river in Mekedatu. The government should instead try to push for speedy resolution of the case pending in the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said the government should not fall into the trap of dialogue called for by the Karnataka Chief Minister.

“There is no basis for Karnataka’s request that Tamil Nadu must support its wish to build a dam in Mekedatu,” he said.

Pointing to Mr. Yediyurappa’s reference to two hydroelectric projects at Kundha and Sillahalli being planned by Tamil Nadu, Dr. Ramadoss said there should be no comparison between them and the proposed Mekedatu dam.

“In a draft plan submitted to the Central government last year, the Karnataka government said the dam would be built at a cost of ₹9,000 crore and will hold 70 tmc of water. This fact is being concealed now and it is being said that this dam is needed to ensure drinking water to Bengaluru,” he said.

He said Karnataka was releasing only excess water to Tamil Nadu and if the Mekedatu dam was allowed, not even a drop of water would come to the State.

Stating that the PMK had opposed such talks over the construction of the dam in 2015 itself, he said, “Tamil Nadu will be affected through these talk,” he said.