Reject recommendation to shift Health from state list: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Centre to reject the recommendation by The High-Level Group (HLG) on the health sector constituted by the 15th Finance Commission that health may be transferred from State list to Concurrent list under Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

In a statement, he warned that the recommendation is very dangerous.

“The HLG’s argument that public health and hospitals are under the State List, while subjects like medical education, population control and family planning, should be pushed to concurrent list is frivolous. It also amounts to taking away State autonomy,” Dr. Ramadoss said.

He also called for forming a separate committee to determine the right sharing between the Centre and State and its recommendations should also be implemented.