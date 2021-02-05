Reject Palaniswami as well as AIADMK, Stalin tells voters

DMK president M.K Stalin during his campaign at Thelichathanallur near Paramakudi on Thursday. L. Balachandar

Paramakudi

05 February 2021 01:32 IST

DMK chief pledges to retrieve the State from the present rulers

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday called upon voters in Tamil Nadu to not only reject Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, but also the AIADMK in the Assembly election.

At a public meeting as part of his election outreach programme ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ (Stalin in your constituency) at Thelichathanallur, near Paramakudi, the DMK leader said he had taken a pledge to retrieve the State from the present rulers, who, according to him, had to be taught a lesson.

Accusing the AIADMK government and Mr. Palaniswami of denying space to bury his father and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi near the ‘samadhi’ of DMK founder C.N. Annadurai on the Marina, Mr. Stalin recalled the favourable verdict obtained from the Madras High Court. In an emotional tone, he said that he was upset with the manner in which the AIADMK leaders had dealt with the death of a person “who had lived for the State and the people”.

Describing Karunanidhi as an institution, he said that ‘Kalaignar’ had given innumerable welfare programmes to the State, whereas those holding the reins of the government now were interested only in enhancing their wealth, he charged.

New meaning

The Kazhagam (the DMK party), Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar were like “Mata, Pita, Guru and Deivam”, he said. Mr. Stalin assured the people that he would redress the grievances of the masses in the first 100 days and give a new meaning to the lives of the common man.

The AIADMK and the BJP had done nothing for fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, who were facing issues with the Sri Lankan Navy personnel.

“Fearing that the BJP may pull down the corrupt [AIADMK] government, the Chief Minister is more interested in dancing to the tunes of the Centre,” he claimed.

The DMK, he said, would give a new lease of life to the fisherfolk from May 2021 and appealed to the people to vote him and his party to power.