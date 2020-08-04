Reject NEP 2020 in toto: CPI (M) urges Chief Minister

CHENNAI

04 August 2020 00:21 IST

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Monday welcomed Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s stand opposing the three-language formula advocated in the New Education Policy. He urged Mr. Palaniswami to totally reject the NEP contending that it was against the rights of the State, social justice and education for the oppressed sections in the society.

“The State government should not give up its responsibility by merely opposing the three-language formula. It should urge the Centre to give up the NEP in toto,” Mr. Balakrishnan said in a letter to the Chief Minister.

According to him, the NEP would centralise power, commercialise and saffronise the education, deny reservation and impose Sanskrit, which he said, was no longer in currency.

“The changes take place in the field of education would have a far-reaching impact on the socio-economic and cultural aspects of the country. All parties, barring the BJP, are opposing the NEP in Tamil Nadu,” he said.